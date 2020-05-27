DEAR SUN SPOTS: During this COVID-19 crisis, jigsaw puzzles are either unavailable or very expensive. We have five or six puzzles we can swap if anyone is interested. You can call 514-4276 or 346-0384. Thanks, Sun Spots for all you do for us.

— Rene, no town

ANSWER: What a great idea, Rene! I hope you find some jigsaw puzzle buddies ASAP. Maybe you could form a little club and make some new friends while you’re at it.

I’m sure you’ll all take the necessary recommended health precautions when passing the puzzles. Have fun!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I received a postcard from SmartEnergy with a customer code offering me a $100 Visa card if I sign up. It says, “Since I am a Central Maine Power customer…”. Is this a scam to get information out of us or is it real? What makes me suspicious is the Nashua, New Hampshire, return address. If anyone can get to the bottom of this, it is you, dear Sun Spots, with your detective abilities.

— No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: You are very wise to check this out. This postcard you’ve received is legit. I called the card’s telephone number and was able to speak with a customer service representative. SmartEnergy buys Renewable Energy Certificates produced by wind, solar, hydro and geothermal facilities in the United States. According to the company’s website, when you select SmartEnergy as your electric supplier, you’ll receive the same service and bill from your local utility, just with 100% renewable energy. There are no enrollment fees, termination fees, or service interruption. You are just choosing a “cleaner” energy option.

When you go to the website (smartenergy.com) and put in your zip code, the site shows how much you would pay for your electricity per kilowatt hour. You’ll see all the information and you can also speak with customer service and get your questions answered.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A number of us use the Keurig machine with the special pods of beverage. These pods come in quantity in boxes and I haven’t seen any way to taste the product without having to purchase a whole box.

An economical measure would be to have samples available to try, and have a container of samples of all brands in stock. A small charge for each sample pod is reasonable.

— No name, Auburn

ANSWER: This idea is a good one and I suggest you and those in your circle of influence ask your local retailers to provide samplers of the pods for a nominal fee. I have seen this in some convenience stores and supermarkets. I like to test before I buy flavors, too.

In this time of the pandemic, however, having public self-serve coffee made with a Keurig machine is not an option and may be out of the question for a long time to come.

You may want to try a sampler box of beverage pods sold at big-box stores such as Walmart, Staples, or Target. They can also be ordered on Amazon. Both coffees and teas are available. Expect to pay about $25 for a 40-count variety package. I hope you find your perfect signature flavor!

