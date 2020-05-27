100 Years Ago: 1920

Mt. David Sisterhood, No. 43, Dames of Malta, will hold their regular meeting Thursday evening at which time the Esther degree will be conferred. Mrs. Bessie Connell will have charge of the mystery box. After the business there will be a birthday party in honor of all members whose birthdays occur in March, April and May. A good time is anticipated. Plans will be made at this meeting for the food sale to be held in June.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Thursday night was election night for the Androscoggin Historical Society, and also served as a farewell for one of its officers, veteran recording secretary, Mrs. Edith Labbie. Mrs. Labbie is leaving the L-A community to reside in Albany. Members at this meeting included Mrs. Labbie, Clarence March, Mrs. John W. White, Frances W. Hatch, John White, Mrs. Leon M. Norris, Rev. Donald Hinckley and Bates College Dean Emeritus Harry W. Rowe.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Sgt. Daniel M. Damon, son of Ronald and Martha Damon of Buckfield, has been named the top non-commisioned officer in the Connecticut Army National Guard for 1996 by Maj. Gen. David W. Gay, Connecticutt’s adjutant general. Damon serves with the Connecticut National Guard while attending the University of Connecticut as a third-year biochemistry student. He is a former member of the Maine National Guard where he served from April 1990 to October 1993. Damon competed in a field of 4,500 soldiers and was selected for his exceptional duty performance, leadership and knowledge of military subjects. He was required to demonstrate his military expertise during evaluation boards at four separate levels of competition.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

