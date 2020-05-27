GREENE – Leo Joseph Binette, 97, of Greene, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at home with his daughters, Gail and Jackie, by his side. Leo was born Oct. 26, 1922 in Danville to William and Ozeline Binette, one of nine children to grow up in Danville. In 1944, at the age of 22, he left home to fight in World War II. He stormed Omaha Beach June 6 of that year, during the second wave of that historic battle. He spent his later years recalling D-Day and his time in service to his country. Leo earned numerous medals for his bravery during the war, including a Purple Heart for injuries received during a bombing and the Bronze star for saving his platoon by leading them to safety after they wandered behind enemy lines.Leo spent two years in the hospital recovering from his battle injuries. When he returned home he went to work as a wrecker driver and mechanic for Morris Auto Mart. He was there for 25 years before opening his own business, Binette’s Wrecker Service, which he ran with his wife Hazel, until both retired. He worked a lot, but in his little spare time Leo loved making things, including a dune buggy for his children, working on trailers, and inventing gadgets designed to lighten his workload. He was a storyteller. He loved to talk about the war, the wrecker service and memories of a very full life and the hard times of his childhood during the depression.Leo spent his last eight years living with his daughter, Gail, and could often be found maintaining the dirt driveway, helping out neighbors, or riding around on his golf cart. Leo belonged to Sacred Heart Church in Auburn.He was predeceased by Hazel Binette; his parents; and his siblings, Raoul, Albert, George, Liane, Mignonne, Irene, Ona and Laura.He is survived by his children, Gail McGray of Greene, Jackie Binette of Auburn, Leo G. Binette of Auburn, Rachel McAllister of Buxton and Lawrence Furrow of Portland; as well as many nieces, nephews; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.The family would like to thank the caring staff of Togus VA Medical Center and Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice. A private graveside ceremony will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being made by Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway, Lewiston 784-4023. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made toAndroscoggin Home Care and Hospice15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240

