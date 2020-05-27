LEWISTON — A Lewiston man received minor injuries Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck him while he was in the crosswalk with his dogs.
According to Lt. David St. Pierre, William Sampson, 55, of Lewiston was turning onto Horton Street from Walnut Street when his 2003 GMC struck Paul Nadeau, 65, who was in the crosswalk with his dogs.
Nadeau complained of pain and suffered minor abrasions but refused medical attention, said St. Pierre.
Nadeau’s dogs were not injured.
St. Pierre said that Sampson received a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
