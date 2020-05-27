MAINE — The United States Department of Agriculture is now making direct cash payments to eligible dairy and livestock producers affected by COVID-19. Signups began Tuesday, May 26.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will provide $9.5 billion in funding with the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) Charity Act adding an additional $6.5 billion. The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) will provide $2.9 billion for dairy farmers.

Producers should apply through their local Farm Service Agency (FSA) office. Documentation to support the application and certification may be requested.

Area USDA/FSA Center contact information:

• Augusta 207-622-7847 Ext 2

• Farmington 207-778-2788 Ext 2; Gary Raymond [email protected]

• Lewiston 207-753-9400 Ext 2

Additional information and application forms for CFAP are available at https://www.farmers.gov/cfap. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 28. Information is also available at https://www.farmers.gov/coronavirus.

Julie-Marie R. Bickford, Maine Dairy Industry Association (MDIA) Executive Director and Agricultural Council of Maine (AgCOM) President, announced, “The Tier Program will continue to supply payments with no program changes or reductions to Maine farmers on all milk shipped.”

For more information about MDIA or the Tier Program, email Bickford at [email protected] or call (207) 725-7040.

