Spruce Mountain Primary School

Susan Wiles has been teaching for 17 years. She started teaching in special education, then in 2017 changed to first grade Title 1 room. She loves teaching first graders and seeing the smiles on their faces when they have learned something new. She has four grown children and three English setter dogs at home. She loves to travel and hang out with friends.

Spruce Mountain Elementary School

Kim Hachey has worked at the elementary school for the past five years in the Behavior Response To Intervention Department. Her goal is to help assist children throughout the day with behavior, social and emotional needs. She has been married for 27 years and together she and her husband have two sons. In her free time, she enjoys yoga, spending time with family and friends and traveling.

Kristyn Wiles is a third-grade teacher at the elementary school. She graduated from University of Maine Farmington in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a concentration in language arts, a minor in special education, and an English Language Learner certification. She began teaching last year, as a fourth-grade teacher, at SMES. She loves all things Disney, and it is one of her favorite places to visit. Her favorite place in the whole world is Siesta Key, Florida. She enjoys reading, spending time with family and friends, and traveling.

Spruce Mountain Administration

Ken Vining is the Regional School Unit #73 facilities/maintenance director. He lives in Wilton where he attended schools until going to Mt. Blue. After graduating in 1976, he went to work for the town of Wilton and was there for 27 years, ending as the Public Works Director for 24 of those 27 years. During 19 of those years, he also performed duties as a reserve police officer, which he thoroughly enjoyed. In 2004 he came to RSU 36, now RSU 73, becoming the Maintenance director and then the transportation/maintenance director. In August 2019 he is moved to his current position which allows him to spend 100% of his time on the buildings and grounds. When not working for the district, he has enjoyed working in the woods, his stress relief job. He hopes in the later years of his career he finds more time to enjoy his children, grandchildren and friends, and play some golf and tennis which he enjoys. He feels extremely blessed to be able to go to work each day and perform the tasks in front of him, to meet wonderful people. He hopes that he’s made a positive impact.

