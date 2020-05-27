AUBURN — Saint Dominic Academy will hold graduation ceremonies June 4 in the school parking lot on Gracelawn Road, it was announced Wednesday.

School officials plan to take all the recommended precautions.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony for the 75th graduating class of St. Dom’s will look different than the 74 that preceded it,” according to a news release, “but the planned event is no different in terms of the spirit, pride, and community that will be on full display”

Like other schools, St. Dom’s has been forced to adapt to changes imposed by COVID-19 as the school bids farewell to the graduating class.

“The students will stay in their cars with their parents,” Timothy Gallic, president of St. Dom’s, said. “They will be called up to seats set 6 feet apart in front of staging. Once they are in place, the baccalaureate Mass will start at 6 p.m.”

The students will be wearing masks for the Mass as well as the graduation exercises that follow it, a ceremony that is designed to minimize any contact.

“Our principal will call up the superintendent, who will call up the valedictorian, who will call up the salutatorian, who will call me up,” Gallic said. “After my comments, the diplomas will be awarded.”

As the students’ names are read, they will approach the stage and receive their diplomas. The new graduates will pick up a rose and return to their seats.

“When all have received their diplomas, they will walk back to their cars, and give their parents the rose, which is an academy tradition. Then, they’ll turn and face the podium for the tassel flip and hat toss,” Gallic said.

It was previously announced that Skye Rogers is the valedictorian and Avery Greco is the salutatorian for the Class of 2020.

For more information about graduation or the academy, visit www.stdomsmaine.org.

