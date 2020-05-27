LEWISTON — A Lewiston man who was indicted in March on felony burglary and theft charges is sought by the police in connection to a car stolen Wells, according to the Maine State Police.

Shain R. Johnson, 38, was accused of stealing items — including 88 alloy wheels — from area storage units in December.

An Androscoggin grand jury handed up three indictments against him in March, including theft, burglary and receiving stolen property.

He was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

State police wrote on its Facebook page that while Johnson was being sought for a felony burglary, the Wells Police Department took a complaint Monday that a red 2000 Toyota Celica with aftermarket rims and a Maine registration of 7066XF was stolen.

Police wrote that Johnson is known to stay on Lisbon Street in Lewiston and Jackson Street in Sanford.

Johnson is known to carry firearms, according to state police, and should not be approached by the public.

Anyone with knowledge about the whereabouts of Johnson or the stolen vehicle can contact the Maine State Police, your local Sheriff’s Office or police department, or submit a tip anonymously by calling 207-624-2076 or visiting https://www.maine.gov/dps/msp/about/report-crime/troop-a

