The Pro All Stars Series will open its season Sunday, June 7, at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, the series and track announced Thursday.

The 150-lap race for Super Late Models will be closed to fans, but will be streamed online via the Northeast Sports Network as part of a pay-per-view broadcast. Sunday’s action, which also includes the PASS Mods series, the Honey Badger Street Stock Series and the NELCAR Legends tour, will cost $25 to watch at nsnsports.net.

“We’re excited to finally get some racing on the track,” White Mountain managing partner Cris Michaud said in the track’s news release. “We realize it’s not an ideal situation — there’s nothing quite like the atmosphere of fans at the track. Still, racers want to race, and fans want to watch, and we think this package is a great solution under the circumstances. We’re very thankful to everyone who has worked together to make this happen.”

White Mountain is beginning its weekly racing series on Saturday, June 6.

That Sunday’s slate of racing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. The Mods are scheduled for a 60-lap feature and the Street Stocks will battle for 50 laps. According to the White Mountain Motorsports Park news release, a full schedule of events for both days will be released soon.

