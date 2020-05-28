WILKES-BARRE, PA — Wilkes University student Joshua Bradley of Paris, was honored with the the Pi Sigma Alpha Award in Political Science. Bradley was recognized as part of the University’s annual academic awards for graduating seniors presented on May 15. Awards are presented to outstanding students for achievements in the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Science and Engineering, the Jay S. Sidhu School of Business and Leadership, the School of Education, the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy and the Passan School of Nursing.

Joshua Bradley is a double major in political science and international relations. He compiled an outstanding academic record while at the same time serving widely. He was both a resident advisor and admissions ambassador. His other service activities included conversation partner for Panamanian students, WCLH radio host, bystander intervention trainer, member of the President’s Student Advisory Council and member of the Model UN. He held offices with the Wilkes political society and UNICEF. He plans to attend Georgetown University for a master’s degree in applied intelligence with a focus on homeland security.

