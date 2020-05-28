HEBRON — Hebron Academy is excited to announce that Caddy Brooks has been named the new Athletic Director. Leslie “Mitzi” Guenther, while retiring at the end of this year, is excited to mentor Mr. Brooks as he transitions to his new role. Brooks joined Hebron Academy in the 2019-2020 year as a coach, faculty member, and dormitory advisor. In that time, he quickly became an integral part of the Hebron community.

Headmaster, Dan Marchetti shared that “athletics are central to what we do as a school; they are a huge part of our history and identity. It is also so much more than that. Ultimately, we are all about teaching students to have a lifelong love of sport and a healthy lifestyle. Finding someone with those shared values was absolutely essential. I know that Mr. Brooks will help steward our strong history of competitive athletics and also continue to develop guidance for an active and healthy lifestyle for our students”.

Prior to Hebron, Brooks was the Offensive Coordinator at Groton School. Under his guidance, the team enjoyed a successful season, posting one of their best records this decade. Prior to Groton, Brooks served as an assistant at Cardinal Newman School in West Palm Beach, FL, and coached numerous camps and club teams including Lincoln-Sudbury Youth Lacrosse, Loggerhead Lacrosse, Oxbridge Lacrosse Camp, and Colby College Lacrosse Camp. He has also coached with 3D New England and has been the Camp Director at Stratton Mountain Lacrosse Camp.

As an athlete, Brooks played and started four years of lacrosse at Colby College in Waterville, Maine. He also captained the team in his senior year. During his time at Colby College, he earned multiple awards including NESCAC Rookie of the Year, All-NESCAC, and All-New England, and he was elected to the Division III North vs. South All-Star game. Following his time at Colby College, Brooks signed with the Boston Cannons and earned a spot on their 40 man roster.

