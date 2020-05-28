CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Carey Mulligan, 35; Kylie Minogue, 52; Christa Miller, 56; Gladys Knight, 76.

Happy Birthday: A passionate approach to whatever you take on this year will draw interest and encouragement to finish what you start. You’ll learn if you use a creative process to develop a plan that will address issues that have held you back in the past. Trust only well-sourced facts to avoid being taken advantage of or misled. Your numbers are 7, 13, 22, 28, 31, 35, 43.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t hesitate to make a change or share your thoughts with a close friend or lover. Set long-term goals that will give you something to look forward to achieving. Don’t trust someone who has disappointed you. 5 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t jump into something for the wrong reason. If your emotions are behind your desire for change, take a step back and consider what you want. A premature move will set you back. Don’t let your heart rule your head. 2 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Reasonable personal improvements will lift your spirits. A chance to make a change may entice you, but consider your motive or someone else’s before you set your plans in motion. Moderation and a strict budget will be helpful. 4 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Consider your options and how you see yourself moving forward. Paving the way to a better future doesn’t always mean more money. Having peace of mind, doing something you enjoy and taking better care of your emotional well-being are priceless. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-August 22): A change someone wants you to make will tempt you, but consider what’s involved. Choose to bide your time. Look inward, and you’ll discover what you can do to improve. Truthfulness and being realistic begin within. 3 stars

VIRGO (August 23-September 22): Avoid getting involved in someone’s problem. If you want to make a difference, consider the changes you can make to up your game. Learn something new, and expand your interests and skills. Apply your energy to physical fitness and better health. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take greater interest in your creative endeavors. Look for innovative ways to share what you have to offer with others. Technology will play an active role in the way you use your strengths to get ahead. Romance and personal growth are encouraged. 4 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a step back, and observe how others respond. Avoid an emotional situation that could cost you if you say or do the wrong thing. Focus on home and family and putting everything in its place. Protect your possessions and passwords. 2 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be open to suggestions, but don’t be gullible. Don’t expect everyone to be beneficial. Paying attention to the way you look and how you take care of your health and well-being will make a difference. Put your needs first. 5 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Change begins within. Consider what you want to achieve and the best way to turn what you already have into what you desire. Discipline and hard work will pay off. Avoid situations that are physically compromising or could hurt your reputation. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make your place comfortable and geared toward being more productive. Don’t be fooled by someone’s lavish plan or persuasive tactics to separate you from your money. A straightforward layout and small expenditure will be sufficient to satisfy your needs. 3 stars

PISCES (February 19-March 20): Take on only what’s feasible. Honesty and integrity will be mandatory when dealing with others. Problems at home will arise if you can’t get along with someone who lives with or near you. Set boundaries if necessary. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are intelligent, unpredictable and curious. You are helpful and approachable.

