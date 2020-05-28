CHESTERVILLE — The annual election of municipal officers will be held 2-8 p.m. Friday at the town hall and the Town Meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, June 1, at the fire station.

They were recessed March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Assistant Town Clerk Rachel Heseltine said three voting booths would be set up for the elections with all social distancing requirements adhered to.

One current selectman and three new candidates are seeking to replace members of the Chesterville Board of Selectmen who either decided not to run again or have stepped down from their positions.

Former Selectman Guy Iverson is looking to fill the three-year position currently held by Edward Hastings IV, who is not running. Current Selectman John Archer is seeking to fill the two years remaining of Matthew Welch’s three-year position. Former Selectman Scott Gray is seeking to fill the one-year position currently held by Archer. Linda Bauer is looking to fill the year remaining of Allan Mackey’s three-year term.

At Town Meeting, family groups may sit together; otherwise seating will be 6 feet apart to maintain social distancing. If more than 50 people attend, some may have to stand outside or along the back.

At the Town Meeting, voters will be asked to consider the proposed 2020 budget, replacing/repairing the fire station roof and purchasing a used fire truck.

Several departments have different amounts recommended in the budget. If all lower amounts are approved, the budget would be almost $1.009 million and a budget total of almost $1.248 million if all higher amounts are approved.

The Road Committee is recommending $400,000 for capital roads. The Selectmen and Budget Committee are seeking $200,000 for that account. Deputy Town Clerk Rachel Hesseltine said the higher amount would represent an additional 8% increase to taxation based on the 2019 commitment.

