UNE

BIDDEFORD — The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester at the University of New England. Dean’s List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester: Allison Kelly of Minot, ME,

Kallan Charest, Abigail Davis, and Kristina LeBlanc of Fryeburg, ME, and Daniel Field of Mechanic Falls, ME.

UVM

BURLINGTON, VT — Jake Redgate of Bryant Pond, ME and Andrew Siegel of Bethel, ME have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Vermont. To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

