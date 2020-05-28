Buttercup is an independent cat with definite likes and dislikes. She likes being around men and responds with interest when a man stops by her kennel to talk to her.

Buttercup dislikes being picked up. She prefers making her own decision about where to sit. Her favorite place to sit is in the sink. When her kennel door is open for daily cleaning she trots off into the bathroom and jumps into the sink.

Eight year old Buttercup needs to live with someone who appreciates her independent style and doesn’t mind sharing the sink.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org .

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

