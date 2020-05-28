BETHEL — Founded in 1836, Gould Academy will celebrate its 184th Commencement beginning Friday, May 29, with a Baccalaureate ceremony at 7 p.m. Registration links can be found on the Gould website gouldacademy.org/events/list/.

The Baccalaureate ceremony begins with former faculty member The Rev. Holly Hoffman delivering the invocation, after which elected student speaker Myles Barrett and faculty speaker Alec Newell ’88 will address the class.

Instead of the traditional commencement concert, musical performances have been incorporated into the online event. Music by faculty members Jim McLaughlin and Heidi Modr will open the event, followed at the end by a recessional by Doug Alford. Seniors Lyla Thompson and Zack Chen also recorded music for the occasion.

On Saturday, Gould Academy’s 184th Commencement takes place — online. Along with the awarding of diplomas, the ceremony features elected student speaker Drew Curtis and Cameron Simard, a valedictory speech by Alexia Zhou, and a commencement address from Lucas St. Clair, class of 1996.

The ceremony is open to the public. If you need more information, please contact Lindsay Legare at [email protected] or 824-7703 in advance.

The speakers:

Commencement Speaker-Lucas St. Clair, Class of 1996

Lucas was born and raised into a subsistence living family in the North Woods of Maine, with no running water or electricity for most of his childhood. He left that lifestyle to attend a boarding school in the Western Mountains of Maine and went on to study abroad, pursuing a Culinary Arts degree at Le Cordon Bleu in London. Lucas worked in the beginning of his career in the restaurant and wine industry in New York City, Maine, and Seattle.

In 2011, Lucas took over his family’s operating foundation, Elliotsville Plantation, Inc. (EPI). EPI owns 125,000 acres of timberland in Northern and central Maine that they have been purchasing since 1998. They have been managing the land and adding infrastructure for recreation over the last several years. To celebrate the 100 anniversary of the National Park Service, President Barack Obama accepted the gift of 89,000 acres of land from EPI and created the newest unit of the National Park Service, Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument on Aug 24, 2016. Lucas and EPI continue to play a role in the development of the region and enhancing the community’s ability to capitalize on the newly realized asset.

Beyond the restaurant industry and land conservation, Lucas has a strong interest in outdoor pursuits. He has hiked the Appalachian Trail, paddled the Northern Forest Canoe Trail, taken a NOLS semester in Patagonia and has climbed peaks in Alaska, Washington, Peru, Chile and Argentina. He has also worked as a fly fishing guide and helped Eddie Bauer with designing fishing apparel. He has had the great fortune to fish in some of the most beautiful waters in the world.

He serves on the National Council for National Park Foundation, the National board of the Trust for Public Land, Maine Public, Northern Forest Center, Maine Conservation Voters, Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters, and is a trustee on all of Roxanne Quimby’s foundations.

Lucas lives in Falmouth, Maine, with his wife and two children.

St. Clair follows a long line of distinguished commencement speakers including Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist David Barstow, Portland City Councilor Pious Ali, inaugural poet Richard Blanco, and founder of Partners for World Health, Elizabeth McLellan ’69, and Olympian Troy Murphy ’10.

Student-elected Commencement Speakers Drew Curtis ’20 and Cameron Simard ’20

Drew Curtis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Curtis of Windham, NH, and Cameron Simard, daughter of Lauren and Kurt Simard of Newry, ME, are this year’s student speakers at graduation.

A four-year senior, Drew is a true scholar-athlete. He has taken Advanced Placement courses in calculus, statistics, government, history, and was a member of the Spanish Language Honor Society. A competitive alpine skier, he also captained the varsity soccer and lacrosse teams

In 2019, he received the EDMOND J. VACHON AWARD, given to that member of the Junior Class who exemplifies outstanding contribution to the school and achievement in the community, as well as the Brandeis Book Award given in recognition of outstanding academic achievement and commitment to the community.

“He is the living model of a Gould Husky,” say his advisor Jay and Betsy Riley. “His teachers say he is a model of enthusiasm, drive, optimism, and leadership. He leads by example, by arm-on-the-shoulder listening, and by war chants on the field. Drew wakes up every morning ready to say ‘Yes!’ to each of life’s questions, demands, and opportunities.”

A prefect in Davidson Hall, he is loved and admired by his dorm mates. Drew has that ideal combination of fun and mischief, says Mr. Riley. His sense of humor and good attitude are a pleasure to be around in and out of the classroom.

Drew is a caring member of the Gould community, helpful to friends, peers, and the school community. He is friendly and approachable for the younger students and helps to include everyone. He models empathy and concern by including them in the fun and camaraderie of the Advisory and, in the serious moments, he offers engaging questions and advice. Drew is genuinely kind and hard working.

Drew will attend Lehigh University.

Cameron Simard is a four-year senior who earned a place on the High Honor Roll every year, even as she took Advanced Placement courses in Literature, English, Calculus, Statistics, U.S. History, Government, Biology, and fifth-year French.

“She takes the hardest classes I have ever seen,” one of her friends recently observed, “and yet never complains about her workload. Her work ethic is incredible.” Her teachers say she has routinely proven to be mature and independent, working independently through difficult material or decisions.

A dedicated volunteer for Maine Adaptive and Rugrats, Cammy left behind ski racing bibs, to support disabled skiers and snowboarders for more than three years. She identifies this time clearing paths for ski-pole outriggers and calling directions for blind skiers as some of the most significant lessons of her time in high school. For her Senior Four Point project, she continued her work with Maine Adaptive, looking into the marketing side of a nonprofit organization. She also took a lead role in Reachout, Gould’s community service club.

Cammy’s cool head and steady heart recommended her for this selection by both faculty and students for the Judiciary Committee, a small student group that participates in Gould’s disciplinary process. This role is not for the faint of heart, as it requires students to sit opposite their friends, question their decision making, and ultimately make a decision — often an unpopular one.

She will best be remembered by the community, say her advisors Denise and Rob Manning, “for her kindness toward others and her quiet leadership. We will always remember and appreciate her for the guidance she gave to others when it was needed.”

Cammy will attend Boston College.

Valedictorian – Hanyou “Alexia” Zhou ’20

A three-year senior, Hanyu “Alexia” Zhou is the daughter of Ms. Dong Ji and Mr. Feng Zhou of Jingjiang, China. They say she has always been one to prioritize intellectual pursuits. Her teachers say they run out of superlatives to describe her.

She has studied Advanced Placement Calculus, Statistics, U.S. History, Physics, Literature, Biology. A member of the Cum Laude Society and the National French Honor Society, she earned the French Book Award her sophomore year and The Rensselaer Award in her junior year.

Alexia isn’t one to brag about her powerful intellect, says her advisor Nancy Eaton, but she uses it to help others as a Math Tutor, a World Quester, or a Mathlete, and in many quiet hints and coaching to her peers. She is also a skier, a pianist, a tennis and soccer player, a photographer, and a contributor to the yearbook.

“She is humble, funny, and quiet with a spark in her eye and a slightly crooked smile that strongly suggests mischief,” Eaton adds. “I hope once she has graduated that she’ll tell me what she’s been getting up to all this time.”

In addition to being class valedictorian, Alexia has taken deep interests in crafts such as metal-smithing and woodworking, as well as fine arts like photography. She loves becoming engrossed in problems, which is made apparent through her ability to solve Rubik’s cubes and design computer code. Her motivation lies not in grades, but in genuine interest. She does not do what she does to gain recognition.

She is a good friend and listener. Her teachers frequently commend her willingness to help others, especially in math and physics. She has also spent her summer breaks tutoring Chinese orphan children, and has tutored Somali immigrants through the Four Point Program.

“This emphasis on community service was what led her to Gould,” her mother writes, “and I am so proud she did. She has taken advantage of every opportunity possible and held herself to the highest standards throughout her time at Gould. I know she will do the same in college.”

Alexia will attend the University of California, Los Angeles.

Student-elected Baccalaureate Speaker – Myles Barrett ’20

A six-year senior, Myles is the son of Barbra Barrett of Bethel and Bruce Barrett of Albany Township, ME. An outstanding leader and scholar-athlete, he has been part of Gould since middle school, attending the Winter Term program.

His coaches say he has consistently been a leader on the freestyle ski team, always representing himself and Gould well across the country. Younger students look up to him because he is compassionate and dedicated to his sport but always goes out of his way to show he cares and works with them to improve.

A varsity soccer player as well as a freestyle skier, his love of the outdoors extends into the classroom, where he’s taken such courses as Literature of Adventure and Exploration, History of Indigenous Peoples of America, Environmental Science, Ecology of the Androscoggin, and Maine Science. For his Senior Four Point project, he built a bamboo fly rod with legendary Maine Guide and former Gould faculty member John Wight.

As a junior, Myles was asked to be one of four students to restructure the student leadership model for the school. After a year of reflection, evaluation, discussion and planning, there was a new system that would be in place his senior year. He was elected by students and faculty to be a day-student leader and, along with other student leaders, he is responsible for organizing community events, keeping the day student spaces in order, and sitting in on Judiciary meetings as needed.

“Myles lets his actions speak louder than words,” says his advisor Aramy Cho. “He pursues his interests with intensity, consistency, and humility — at the mountain, on the river, in the pottery studio, on the soccer field, or in the classroom. He is a loyal and thoughtful friend, son, and brother.”

Myles will attend St. Lawrence University.

Faculty Baccalaureate Speaker – Alec Newell ’88

Mr. Newell grew up on campus, the son of Mr. Charlie Newell, the legendary Gould teacher, coach, and dorm head. Now as a faculty member (and 1988 Gould grad), he has a knack for finding the story in any historic moment and making that story come alive for his students. Before Gould, he taught at Telstar High School, the regional high school here in Bethel, where he was named “Teacher of the Year” by their student council in 2002, 2003, and 2004. He served as the Athletic Director and English/History teacher at Kents Hill School for eight years, where he was honored with Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year in 2000 by the Central Maine Newspapers. In his free time, he enjoys hiking, sports collectibles, and playing the harmonica. Mr. Newell lives on campus with his wife, Lynn, a local primary school educator, and their two daughters, Caroline ’20 and Emma.

filed under: