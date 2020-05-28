Spring Chicken Wrap

Strawberries, greens, chicken and pecans make this a healthy spring wrap! If you don’t like wraps-exclude the wrap and make it a salad.

Serves 4

4 large spinach tortilla wraps

2 chicken breasts cooked and chopped

3 cups fresh salad greens (arugula and spinach make a nice mix)

2 cups sliced fresh strawberries

¼ cup chopped pecans

½ cup crumpled feta cheese

½ cup balsamic dressing

Toss all ingredients but the wrap in the dressing, then fill each tortilla with the salad and wrap it up and enjoy!

