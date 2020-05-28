Spring Chicken Wrap
Strawberries, greens, chicken and pecans make this a healthy spring wrap! If you don’t like wraps-exclude the wrap and make it a salad.
Serves 4
4 large spinach tortilla wraps
2 chicken breasts cooked and chopped
3 cups fresh salad greens (arugula and spinach make a nice mix)
2 cups sliced fresh strawberries
¼ cup chopped pecans
½ cup crumpled feta cheese
½ cup balsamic dressing
Toss all ingredients but the wrap in the dressing, then fill each tortilla with the salad and wrap it up and enjoy!
