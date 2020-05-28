100 Years Ago: 1920

The night of May 29th marks one of the many dates to be remembered for the 1920 class of Jordan High School. The Sigma Gama Society girls will have their last informal dance at the new Odd Fellows Hall in Auburn. Five hundred invitations have been sent out and a large attendance is expected. Barrett’s Orchrestra will furnish music for this occasion. The members of the club are: Margaret Lawton, Yvette Dube, Alice Linney, Marion Moorhouse, Louise Babb and Nora Mynahan.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Guy G. Buckley of Leeds, dairy farmer and member of the 104th Maine Legislature was given a special award Saturday night in recognition of his outstanding service to the Maine dairy industry at the annual Maine Dairy Day observance at the Holiday Inn in Auburn. Buckley has been a livestock dealer and dairy farmer for 55 years.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The distinguished Hall of Flags looked and smelled like a school cafeteria Monday as Gov. Angus King served pizza to about 40 fourth-graders from Montello Elementary School of Lewiston. The youngsters won a bet with King last month when they boycotted television during National TV Turn Off Week in late April. King promised if the two fourth-grade classes could limit their TV watching to four hours that week, he’d buy them pizza and throw a party at the State House. King said it was perhaps the easiest promise he’s ever kept. “I wish they were all like this,” the governor said. The 40 hungry students, along with chaperones and their teachers, James Basinet and Terrie Gagnon, munched on cheese and pepperoni pizza and drank Pepsi.

