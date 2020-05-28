To the Editor:

The State Primary and Special Referendum Election is Tuesday, July 14. At this time, both in-person and absentee voting are available for the July 14 election.

For Greenwood, in-person voting will take place on July 14 at the American Legion Hall. This location will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Voters may cast an absentee ballot instead of voting in person. To minimize interaction with others during this public health pandemic (COVID-19), some voters may prefer voting by absentee ballot. Casting an absentee ballot is convenient and secure.

Absentee ballots may be requested in writing, by phone, online, or in person up to and including the day of the election, without specifying a reason. However, if you are asking to receive your ballot by mail, please request it early enough to allow for postal mail delivery time – both to receive it and return it (2-5 days each way). You can request an absentee ballot by calling your Municipal Clerk’s office at 875-2773. You can request an absentee ballot online or by mail from the Secretary of States website: www1.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/online-form.pl. Absentee ballot requests are being accepted right now. Printed ballots will be available by mid-June, and we will issue your ballot as soon as possible after that date. Ballots must be returned to the municipal clerk no later than 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

For additional information go to: www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/voter-info/absenteeguide.html

Kim Sparks

Municipal Clerk

Greenwood

filed under: