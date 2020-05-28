FARMINGTON – Laura Mae (Charity) Welch, 83, of Farmington, was called home by God and Daddy on May 26, 2020, with her family by her side after a brief battle with cancer. She was our Mini but Mighty Matriarch. She was born in Rumford, March 22, 1937, a daughter of Louis and Gertrude (DeRoche) Charity. She worked as a hospital volunteer at Franklin Memorial Hospital for many years and she loved bingo, the Red Sox, Conway Twitty, Playing Cards, Mustangs and Rain. She will always be remembered for “mom’s spaghetti sauce.” Laura was a lady who had many life-long freinds who were very dear to her.Laura was most proud of her five children and would brag to anyone who would listen, just how proud she was of them. Her love was immeasurable for them, their spouses and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. That love was poured back to her in her final days as each one of her family members helped care for her, called, visited and gave endless hugs and cuddles. Thank God for our closeness and love which will get us through this difficult time.Laura was predeceased by Robert, her loving husband of 62 years who died just over a year ago. Like Johnny and June they are back together. She is survived by her five children, Cheryl Baxter and her husband, Ted of Farmington, Teri-Lyn Dodge and her fiancé, Steve Peterson of Portland, Tami Jolicoeur of Freeport, Pamela Stebbins and her husband Donald of Livermore Falls, and John Welch and his wife Anisa of New Sharon. Two brothers Louis “Peter” Charity and Ronald “Buddy” Charity; three sisters Elaine Mauris, Sandra Hutchinson and Judy Virgin. She is also survived by her crown jewels, her 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. We will miss you every day gram.A special thank you to her granddaughter Amy, her nurse, her rock, who was constantly by her side for her final weeks. Thank you to the hospice nurses and her doctors.Due to the pandemic, public Memorial Services will be held at the Chapel at Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta with a Celebration of her Life at a later date. Thank you all for your many blessings and condolences. Do not let the tears mar the smiles she has given us. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family in Laura’s Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. In lieu of flowers,the family asks that those who desire consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Farmington American Legion,158 High Street,Farmington, ME 04938

« Previous