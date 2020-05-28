LEWISTON – Debby Thomas, 66, daughter of Neva and Fredrick Thomas, born Sept. 6, 1953 in Phippsburg, passed away in her Lewiston home, with her daughter Doreen by her side, on Saturday May 16, 2020, losing her battle to cancer.She was well taken care of by her daughters Doreen Morin, Amber Thomas and her son-in-law Daniel Rand Jr. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.She is a mother to seven girls Leeann Kimball, Doreen Morin, Doris Blais, Lucretia Gould, Amber Thomas, Ryana Blais, Robyn Shepard, and three boys Larry Blais, Frederick Blais and Frank Kimball. She has many grandchildren Zach, Tyler, Tabitha and Dominick Kimball, Jasmin, Nicole, Theresa, Makayla and Tiffany Morin, Kaydence and Gabriel Blais, Taylor, Payten, Thomas, and Alexis, Skylar Thomas, Kairi Rand Logan G and Logan Willson. She loved spending time with her dogs and cats when she wasn’t with her family. She is also survived by her two brothers and one sister. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

