LEWISTON – Hubert W. Clements better known as “Clem”, 80, of Lewiston, peacefully passed away at the Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice with his son, Michael at his side, after a brief battle with lung cancer. Clem survived lymphoma cancer twice but bravely lost the battle with this new aggressive lung cancer. Courageously, he kept a smile on his face throughout each battle, never giving up, hoping to make it easier for all who loved him.He was born in Portland on October 31, 1939, the son of Robert and Lillian Frazier Clements. Clem was a 1957 graduate of Edward Little High School and worked for many years at the Lewiston Raceway while in high school. He was an avid swimmer and bowler and enjoyed all sports, excelling in all of them. He managed Spare Times Lanes for many years coaching and encouraging all who enjoyed the game.In the early 60’s he joined the Air Force and served 26 years achieving the rank of Chief Master Sergeant (E9), often serving in remote assignments and other times accompanied by his family. He and his wife, Wini, and their three children enjoyed the opportunity to travel to Alaska, Turkey, Spain, and many state-side assignments.Clem is survived by his children: Brian Clements of MI, and his wife Beth, Karen Wilkinson of TN, and her husband Jeff, and his youngest son, Michael Clements of Auburn, ME and his wife Michelle. He held a special place in his heart for his two grandsons, Wesley and Andrew Clements of Auburn, never missing their hockey games. He loved interacting with the hockey families that he met at the arena – everyone loved to see him. He also cherished his grandson, Greg Clements from MO, enjoying many long phone conversations. He was extremely proud of all their accomplishments. He also leaves his loving life-partner, Jennie Peters, of Lewiston, ME, his two sisters who will miss him dearly, Delecia Veayo of Auburn, ME and Dolores Cormier of Minot, ME. He was also very close to Jennie’s daughter, Gayla, and her son, Scott – they both looked at him as a surrogate dad.Besides his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Wini whom he shared many years of travel in the military life with their three children. A visitation and memorial service will be announced at a later date. Interment, Maine Veterans Cemetery, Augusta. Condolences, donations and a video tribute may be found at http://www.albert-burpee.com. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to his memory to the American Cancer Society,P.O. Box 22478,Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

« Previous