BURLINGTON, Vermont — The University of Vermont announces its dean’s list for area students:

Finn Johnston of Pownal; Emma Paquette of Lewiston; Emily Robbins of Bowdoin; Andrew Siegel of Bethel; and Jake Redgate of Bryant Pond.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

WORCESTER/LEICESTER, Massachusetts — Becker College announces the graduation of more than 430 students at a virtual commencement celebration, including the following local residents:

Austin Cox, of Auburn, has graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in business administration, sports management concentration.

Julianna Vicente, of Fairfield, has graduated with an associate of science in veterinary science, animal care concentration.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Board of Directors of the Maine State Society of Washington, DC Foundation has selected two area high achieving Maine students attending four-year colleges and universities in Maine for merit-based scholarships. The scholarship committee considered a variety of factors including course load, academic excellence and other scholarship focus, work ethic, essay and philanthropy when making its recommendation to the rest of the board.

Sigrid Sibley of Poland, attending the University of Southern Maine for music education, has won the top academic award and a scholarship of $1,500.

Morgan Eliasen of Lewiston, attending the University of Southern Maine for nursing, won a scholarship of $1,000

