WOODSTOCK — Woodstock selectmen will meet in person for the first time in weeks next week.

Since March they have conducted business online via Zoom due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

The board will meet June 2 at 5 p.m. at the town office. No more than 10 people will be able to gather, in accordance with state guidelines. The town office is expected to reopen in early June.

The town library is also expected to slowly reopen beginning in early June.

At its Zoom meeting last week the board discussed upcoming events, including the Woodstock Community Day that had been planned for July 25. Town Manager Vern Maxfield said if it seemed feasible to plan it outside, the event could likely be put together in six weeks. Another option might be to hold it in the fall.

The annual town meeting is currently planned for June 15, possibly outside the town office.

The dates and plans will be discussed further at the June 2 board meeting.

The board also pondered last week whether to go ahead with recreational youth baseball and softball programs. Selectman Shawn Coffin said he was comfortable with it, using the state guidelines of no more than 50 people congregating. Selectman Ron Deegan said the town would need to show that the safety of all could be protected. Another topic addressed was the annual road rally, in which cars race through rural parts of Woodstock as spectators line the roads. Maxfield said he had heard some concerns about spectators gathering from residents in the area of Concord Pond. Coffin and Selectman Jeff Campbell said they were all right with the event going ahead if organizers are able to put it together. Maxfield noted that all events for the 4-H Camp on Lake Christopher are cancelled this summer.

