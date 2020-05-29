Cathy White, Postmaster of Rangeley worked her last day May 29th. She started her postal career July 1990 as a part time flexible clerk. Her accomplishments include Officer in Charge for two years at the Oquossoc Post Office and Officer in charge of Rangeley before becoming the Postmaster in Rangeley Nov 1996. She was awarded the Postmaster of the year in 2016. June 2019 her manager gave her an official commendation. She served as the Maine president of the National League of Postmasters and United Postmaster and Managers of America. She was instrumental in training numerous of her clerks to become Postmasters. Paul Oberton, a full time clerk, who resides in Kingfield will be the new Officer in Charge until Cathy’s replacement is selected.