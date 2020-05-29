100 Years Ago: 1920

The Girl Scouts troop of Livermore, with Mrs. Myrtle Parks as leader, are planning a two weeks vacation at Androscoggin Lake (Wayne Pond) by the close of the school term. This troop numbers 70 strong, and is the largest troop in the state. The girls will be camping during pleasant weather, and at the Miley cottage during wet weather, The troop will appreciate the loan of a tent from any one who has one to lend.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Two groups of volunteers are credited with aiding greatly in the success of the Head Start program in the Twin Cities. The program for pre-school-age children has volunteers working at furnishing child care, serving coffee, helping with discussions, and transportation for mothers’ meetings. The two groups working this year include the L & A Mothers, who meet Tuesday at the Auburn Methodist Church with 36 volunteers from the church St. Phillips’ Parish, and the community at large. Another group, Neighborhood Mothers Club meets Thursdays at the High Street Congregational Church, which co-sponsors the club with the YWCA. In this group there are 34 volunteers. A spokesman for the volunteers said today it is hoped that additional groups can be formed next fall.

25 Years Ago: 1995

James N. Whipple, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carroll Whipple of Locksley Rd, Auburn, will receive the degree of Podiatric Medicine (DPM) from Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine at commencement exercises, Saturday, at Cleveland, Ohio. He previously received a bachelor of arts degree from Benoit College.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

