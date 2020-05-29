Tia is our Pet of the Week this week, and is a senior, female, independent feline: Hello, my name is Tia. I have what you would call an odd assortment of personalities. I can be insanely sweet and from time to time I have even been known to enjoy cuddling. But I really only like affection on my own terms, so be forewarned. I am looking for a home that will just let me be me, and not expect me to be anything but me.
