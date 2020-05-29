Isaac Lapointe of Empire Road in Poland, left, waves to friends, family and neighbors in front of their homes on Empire Road Friday night as his father, Yves, leads a parade of vehicles that slowed and honked at dozens of homes and businesses where well-wishers greeted them. Isaac’s stepmother, Diana Pinkham, wanted to do something special for him since his formal graduation from Husson University in Bangor was canceled, so she secretly called everyone she knew to join in. Isaac was a Dean’s List student all four years and was awarded the Entrepreneurial Award his senior year. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Family, friends, co-workers and neighbors celebrate Isaac Lapointe’s graduation from Husson University in Bangor on Friday near his home on Empire Road in Poland. Standing outside Bailey Brothers General Store on Empire Road to cheer for him when he drove past are, from left, Raquel Toussaint, Nathalie Roy, Isaac’s mother, Jasmine Pellerin, and his sister, Chloe Lapointe. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo