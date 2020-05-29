 

YOUR BASE CAMP for Rangeley adventures – the ‘GREY GHOST’ at QUIMBY POND CAMPS! Fully year-round cottage offers 2BR, 1BA, cozy open kitchen/living area with wood stove on main floor and 2nd floor 1/2BA and spacious BR that sleeps a crew. Just steps to shared 419′ waterfront w/dock and legendary fishing on tranquil no-motors Quimby Pond, plus easy snowmobile trail access from your door. Ready for your immediate enjoyment – come see what makes the Quimby area so special, inquire today! Offered for $229,000

FMI contact Caryn Dreyfuss Broker with Morton & Furbish Real Estate. Cell: 207.233.8275 Office: 207.864.5777 x103 [email protected]

 

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles