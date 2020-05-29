YOUR BASE CAMP for Rangeley adventures – the ‘GREY GHOST’ at QUIMBY POND CAMPS! Fully year-round cottage offers 2BR, 1BA, cozy open kitchen/living area with wood stove on main floor and 2nd floor 1/2BA and spacious BR that sleeps a crew. Just steps to shared 419′ waterfront w/dock and legendary fishing on tranquil no-motors Quimby Pond, plus easy snowmobile trail access from your door. Ready for your immediate enjoyment – come see what makes the Quimby area so special, inquire today! Offered for $229,000

FMI contact Caryn Dreyfuss Broker with Morton & Furbish Real Estate. Cell: 207.233.8275 Office: 207.864.5777 x103 [email protected]

