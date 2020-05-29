Rangeley Health and Wellness has been following the Coronavirus pandemic very closely, and after much thought and discussion, our board has come to the unfortunate decision to cancel our annual benefit concert. This event featuring 38 Special and The Guess Who was scheduled for Saturday July 25th. The state of Maine is restricting gatherings of this size, where social distancing cannot be adhered to, through July and August. The uncertainty of not knowing what the next several months will bring and the safety of all leaves us no choice but to have to make this tough decision.

As our largest fundraiser of the year, the annual benefit concert supports so many of the programs and services that are provided to the community. As an organization we would like to thank all of you who have attended, sponsored or volunteered for our summer concerts in the past, and we hope you will show your support for us as we move through this pandemic together. Wishing you all a safe and happy summer. We hope to see you next year.

For more information about RHW, or to donate, sponsor a future event or give to a program of your choice, please visit our website or call 207.864.4397

