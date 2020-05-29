RUMFORD — The Rumford Public Library will be opening for curbside pick-up only on Monday, June 1.

The building will remain closed to the public, but books may be requested by filling out a form on the link from our Facebook page https://forms.gle/fHKgUfoNFHgnZvKMA or by calling 207-364-3661, ext. 501 or 503. Checkouts are limited to five items per checkout, so everyone has a chance to access newer materials.

Orders will be ready for pick up the next day and library staff will call to let patrons know when their items are ready. Pick up will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Only books from the Rumford Public Library collection will be available for request at this time.

Items may be returned through the over-night drop box. Any returned items will be quarantined for three days before being available in the collection again. Only people with a valid Rumford Public Library card will be able to request items. Requesting starts Monday morning, June 1.

For more information or any questions or concerns, call the library.

« Previous

Next »