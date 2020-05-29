BURLINGTON, Vermont — The following local students participated in the University of Vermont alternative spring break program — a student-led, week-long program that provides UVM students with an opportunity to travel and involve themselves in service work focused around a number of social issues in communities throughout the nation during their spring recess.

Isobel Straub of Rangeley traveled to Baltimore, Maryland, and worked with Civic Works. Civic Works, a non-profit organization, strengthens Baltimore’s communities through education, skills development and community service.

Ryan Lutrzykowski of Winthrop traveled to Atlanta, Georgia, to work with New American Pathways, serving refugees in the areas of resettlement, career services, education and youth services, family empowerment, immigration services and civic engagement resources.

Megan Lynch of Turner traveled to Macon, Georgia, to work with Rebuilding Macon, which has focused on the challenges that low-income, elderly and disabled homeowners face in their daily lives. Rebuilding Macon’s method of assistance focuses on addressing all of the issues related to the home including, but not limited to, safety, comfort, health, energy efficiency and independence.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Kyle Mercier, of New Gloucester was named to the University of Utah’s spring 2020 dean’s list. Mercier’s major is listed as business administration.

