100 Years Ago: 1920
Blackened straw hats have appeared on Lewiston and Auburn streets. The style has filtered in from the big cities where last seen. Straw hats are being dyed black and worn for new.
50 Years Ago: 1970
Members of the Edward Little High School Key Club held their annual Teacher Appreciation Breakfast this morning at the high school cafeteria. “This is our way of saying thanks for the entire staff for their effort and time as teachers and friends.” Edward Zanca, Key Club president, declared. Lewis Webber, retiring superintendent of schools, was a special guest at the breakfast.
25 Years Ago: 1995
Three students from Telstar High School in Bethel have been chosen to participate in a writing symposium at the Haystack Mountain School of Crafts in Deer Isle this fall. The students are Becky Chandler, Kate Nickerson, and Martha Grover.
The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.
