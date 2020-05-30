BRADENTON, Fla. – Don as many called him, passed away on April 12, 2020 in Bradenton, Fla., he was 87 years young. Born on Nov. 24, 1932 to Percy and Evangeline (Woodworth) Turner in South Paris. He married “the love of his life”, Fay Knightly on Christmas Eve 1953. They shared 66 years together and the first time Mom traveled to visit relatives, leaving Dad home alone, he did not think he was going to be able to make it without her, having never spent time apart before. As a young man, he was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, hiking, bicycling, camping, dancing and woodworking. He was an Eagle Scout and served in the U.S. Army, 101st Dixie Division from 1953 to 1955.Don spent 39 ½ years working for Ripley and Fletcher/CN Brown Co; starting out in the “grease pit”, moving up to the parts department and finally managing the company’s first “full service”, service station. This is probably where most people knew Don from and where his personality shined brightest, working with the public.He held offices in the Norway Grange and was active in Pomona, State, and National Grange. He was an active member of the Bolster’s Mills United Methodist Church; working tirelessly to restore the church steeple and bell, remodel and expand the basement kitchen and dining area, and install an elevator.In later years he and Fay became snowbirds in Florida where they made many friends. He was quick to start up a conversation with anyone and would do almost anything for anyone. Going to Jimmy’s for coffee, making scrubbies, watching Judge Judy, or puttering in the cellar (making something out of nothing) were stock answers when asked what he had been up to.Don was preceded in death by his son, Elwin; parents, Percy and Evangeline; sisters, Glenna Gay, Francis Johnson, and Marcia Buck and brothers, Robert and Richard.He is survived by his wife, Fay; sons, Eddie and wife Lisa, Donnie and wife Connie; sister, Mary Parsons; grandchildren, Emily, Julia, Chris and Corey; great-grandchildren, Jade, Hunter, Wolfe, Logan and Trenlee.Don/Dad had a huge heart and was always willing to help family, friends, and the church. He will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace. Services to be announced.Memorials toBolster’s Mills UMC

