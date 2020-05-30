GLENBURN – Levi M. Ross III passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on May 26, 2020. Levi was born July 9, 1934, on the family farm in Lisbon Falls, eldest son of Levi and Josephine (Wrenn) Ross. He attended Lisbon schools, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1953, and served in the Pacific aboard the USS Cacapon (AO-52).Following his military service, Levi attended and graduated from the University of Maine at Orono. While at the University, and a brother of Phi Gamma Delta, he met and later married the love of his life, Barbara McArthur. Levi and Barbara eventually settled in Glenburn, to raise their family of five children.He enjoyed a long career working for the Social Security Administration in Bangor. He valued most his time spent as a gentleman farmer, gardening, and quality time with family activities. He raised his children in a manner that he could be proud of, encouraging them to live life fully. Levi, not known to display his emotions, was a kind man, who valued commitment, perseverance, and taught all to have a strong work ethic. He was engaging, level headed, and held strong to his convictions (right or wrong!). He was a son, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a role model to many, including valued friends and neighbors with whom he and his family shared their lives. Civic minded, he served his community through the town government and school committee of Glenburn. In his retirement, he was active with the Orono-Old Town Kiwanis serving as Treasurer, and volunteered at the Special Olympics for 25 years. He was a lifelong Red Sox fan, a voracious reader of classic literature, and loved the challenge of a game of scrabble. He spent enumerable hours making his famous homemade bread. Predeceased by his parents, Levi is survived by his wife, Barbara, of 60 years; his children, Nancy Jo Ross, Elizabeth and husband Roger A. Roy, Levi and wife Jennifer Ross, Laura and husband Adam Garcia, and Matthew Ross; sister, Mary and the late Henry Proulx, brother, James Ross and friend Jean Buck, brother, Albert Ross and wife Susan Everett, and sister, Margaret and the late Stephen Drottar; grandchildren, Danielle, Patrick, and Ian Roy, Abraham, Lydia-Rose, and Adelaide Ross, Natalie and Katharine Garcia; great-grandchild Raelynn Roy; and many nieces, nephews. In consideration of current restrictions on gatherings and the health of family and friends, services will be arranged at a later date. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.comThose who wish to contribute in Levi’s memory may send donations toSpecial Olympics125 John Roberts Rd.South Portland, ME 04106

