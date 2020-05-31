If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/

We only had a dozen people correctly identify last week’s mystery photo of the mural on the side of a trailer in the parking lot of Lewiston Redemption Center on Lisbon Street in Lewiston. Local artist, Austin Smith, who has a tattoo business in the area, has created a new work of art on the trailer most every summer for the past few years. The owners of the redemption center buy the paint and give him artistic freedom to create whatever he wants that attracts business for the bottle return center where our winner, Ryan Riendeau of Lewiston, goes to return his bottles. He will receive a $20 Hannaford gift card.

« Previous

filed under: