BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – Geneva Bean, 74, of Brooksville, Fla., passed away in the early hours of May 19, 2020 at Oak Hill Hospital with family at her side.She was born in Hudson on May 18, 1946 to parents, Ludgar and Thelma (Thomas) Pelkey. She was a graduate from Edward Little High School in Auburn.Geneva “Pumpkin” was a hardworking and devoted mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. She worked a variety of jobs over her life. She owned and operated Pumpkin’s Pizza of Rockland. She also worked for LL. Bean, which she eventually retired from and moved to Florida.She enjoyed sewing, gardening; she loved to bake up delicious treats for her grandchildren. She was a huge fan of Shirley Temple and also enjoyed collecting glass angels. She loved her dogs, Harley, Mocha, Angel, Sasha and Clyde.Preceding her in death were her parents; three brothers, Joseph Pelkey, Kenneth Ilvonen, Alton Thomas Pelkey and two sisters, Ruth Malloy, Sharon Tracy.Geneva will be missed by many including her sisters, Rebecca and husband Larry Rheaume of Buxton, Joyce McLaughlin of Ocala Fla., Linda and husband Ken Sawchenko of St. George Utah, Jacqueline and husband Gilbert Fields of Lewiston, Carol and husband Paul Elliot of Sabattus, and brothers, Darrell “Pete” Pelkey of Fanning Springs Fla., David and wife Valerie Pelkey of Easton, Md. She will also be missed by numerous step-siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.Geneva leaves behind daughter, Lisa Salger and significant other Daniel Pruitt of Sabattus, and daughter, Tammy West of Lewiston. Geneva also leaves behind her angels (grandchildren) Danielle Osgood, Jacob and wife Bobbi-Jo Levesque, Dylan Salger, Hayley Salger; and great-grandchildren, Karlee, Isaac, Macie, Kaleb and Kiara.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

