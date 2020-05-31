More than 300 protesters marched the streets of Portland and engaged in a standoff outside the Portland police station Sunday afternoon, demanding to meet with Chief Frank Clark to discuss their concerns about racial bias after a black man’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Early Sunday evening the protesters were blocking several streets around the police station and in the Old Port.

The death of George Floyd has sparked protests across the country, and in Portland hundreds of demonstrators marched peacefully down Congress Street, chanting, “No justice, no peace! No racist police!”

After walking to the Cumberland County Jail earlier in the afternoon, protesters stopped at the intersection of Congress and St John streets and held two minutes of silence for a man, Chance David Baker, who was shot dead by a Portland police officer in 2017 at Union Station Plaza.

The protesters later moved to the police station on Middle Street.

“What we’re fighting for is justice. What we’re fighting for is peace,” said an organizer who refused to give his name.

Police officers stood at the top of the steps leading to the police station, and Lt. Robert Doherty addressed the crowd, telling them the department shared the goal of keeping people safe, but asked protesters to disperse for public safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want everyone in front of us to be safe and everyone behind us to be safe,” Doherty said.

Protesters demanded that Chief Clark come out to speak. Doherty asked that they agree to disperse after Clark spoke. They refused, and fanned out to neighboring intersections, where they formed human chains to block traffic, including at Franklin and Congress streets.

Protesters also blocked Congress Street by lying on the street at its intersection with Pearl Street.

Demonstrators also blocked intersections all along Middle Street through the Old Port. A man in a pickup truck was blocked by protesters at Middle and Exchange streets and revved his engine at them in neutral. After a shouting match he backed up along the one-way street to get away.

A protester with his face covered by a bandanna zipped back and forth along Middle Street on a motorcycle, doing doughnuts and making screeching sounds with his tires. People chanted “Black lives matter” and “This is what democracy looks like.”

Over and over, the protesters called on white Mainers to support people of color and fight for policing reform.

“I’m sickened by the killing of George Floyd and as a white person I wanted to show up,” Erin Brown of Portland said. “I don’t want it to be their problem. It’s all of our problem.”

Late Sunday afternoon, protest leaders pledged to remain outside the station until Clark spoke, but didn’t specify when and how they might agree to leave.

This story will be updated.

