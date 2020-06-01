AUBURN — Attorney Andrew Zulieve of Skelton Taintor & Abbott has been appointed by the Maine State Bar Association’s Board of Governors as leader of the group’s Intellectual Property Section for 2020.

Zulieve’s practice covers all non-patent areas of intellectual property law, trademarks and brand protection, copyrights, design rights, trade secrets, licensing, rights of publicity, domain name and social media disputes, unfair competition, business law and litigation in all courts.

His legal career began as a law clerk for the global D.C.-based intellectual property firm, Finnegan Henderson. In 2011, Zulieve opened his own law practice in Waldoboro and he joined Skelton Taintor & Abbott last year.

He served as president of the Lincoln County Bar Association from 2011 to 2019. He also volunteers his time with Lawyers for the Arts and Lawyers for the Elderly. He received his bachelor’s degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and Juris Doctorate from The Antioch Law School in Washington, D.C.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: