DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m trying to find my long-lost friend Janet Welch. We worked together at Dunlap’s in the 1970s and share the same birthday, June 25. The last address I had for her was on Temple Street.

Jan, if you are reading this, Happy Birthday from Prets! I hope you still live in Maine.

Sun Spots, I enjoy your column very much. Keep up the good work. God Bless. —Prets, Lewiston

ANSWER: I would love to hear that you were able to reconnect with your long-lost friend. I know not everyone uses Facebook, but if you have a family member or relative who can help you with that, it is a fantastic way to find people. Recently, I searched for an old friend who is in her 80s. I put the word out on Facebook and even though my friend does not use Facebook, her grown children do and they helped me connect with their mom who is now living in Florida. Since then, we’ve had some wonderful telephone conversations and have written letters to one another. We are both so happy to be in each other’s lives again.

Please let us know when you find your friend.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Lewiston/Auburn Veterans Council would like to announce to the people who have sent in their request to have a name of a family member or friend inscribed on our next monument (#32) that this year we will not be having an unveiling ceremony like we have had for the past 20 years because of Covid-19.

The council hopes that we can have a ceremony on Veterans Day later this year to show our respect for all the veterans, past and present, who have served our great nation. This, too, will pass, and we will again be able to greet each other like we used to.

In the meantime, please keep sending your applications to have a family member or friend’s name on our monument (#33) for next year. Forms are available at both the city of Lewiston (lewistonmaine.gov) and city of Auburn (auburmaine.gov) websites. Applications are also through email at [email protected] or by contacting me at 207-782-1725.

Thanks again, Sun Spots, for all your help over the years.—Normand, Treasurer, L/A Veterans Council, Lewiston

ANSWER: This ongoing project is a way to honor all the service members in your lives. I’ve always been very happy to do my small bit to spread the word. I want to commend Normand and all those who are part of the Veterans Council for their efforts.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Recently, we received a wonderful surprise from an anonymous person who wanted to share some of their stimulus check with us. We cannot let this very generous gesture go by without making an attempt to say a big thank-you. Their generosity is very much appreciated and we wish them well. We hope they will see this letter. Thank you for your help, Ms. Sunspots! —No name, no town

ANSWER: That is so heartwarming. So many people are struggling right now and the fact that there are folks out there willing to share their blessings is the glue that is going to keep us together as we go forward.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

