REGION — Principal Mark Kenney talked graduation week events at last weeks school board meeting.

On Tuesday night, the school hosted its traditional scholarship night at 7 .m. Kenney, along with Executive Director of Project Opportunity, Ted Davis, and Deans of Students Lindsay Luetje and John Eliot were the only staff present. Students were recognized virtually, and as of Tuesday afternoon, recipients were still unknown.

On Wednesday, there was a town parade for the senior class. Students were on the Bethel Common at 6 p.m. standing next to their graduation posters, which had been displayed on the bank of the student parking lot for the past month. Seniors were wearing their caps and gowns and were also be provided masks.

Local Fire Departments led a parade from Telstar through town and then around the common. People and student families were be able to drive by the seniors to say congratulations.

“Coming Together” will be held in person on Thursday, considering there’s only 37 executive graduates, and recent updates to state guidelines are now allowing no more than 50 people in a room at a time. Students will be distanced six feet apart, and again will be wearing caps, gowns and a mask.

Friday at 1 p.m. there will be a senior class assembly in the auditorium and then the same night graduation will be hosted by Sunday River. Students will depart for Sunday River shortly after 6 p.m.

People are welcome to line either side of the Sunday River access road to show their support.

Students will be driving through on buses. Graduation will happen in parking lot number two at South Ridge. Students will be seated six feet apart. Kenney said that drive-in programming has also been setup. Sunday River is assisting with parking and security, making sure people stay in their vehicles. The ceremony will be held outside.

Following graduation, parents will drive by the seniors one last time and then Sunday River will be hosting some celebrations for the class a little past 8 p.m.

Kenney said an “abbreviated” version of project graduation will happen at the resort also.

“They have been absolutely amazing in helping us put this all together,” Kenney said.

Activities will wrap up around 10 and then students will be driven back to Telstar.

WHAT TV will be broadcasting all the events for the week. The links are https://www.facebook.com/WesternHillsAccessTV for Facebook and for Youtube, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEA2caoQctNZk-qtz6MJfVg?view_as=subscriber

Josh Morton, who is Technical Director for WHAT, said that if broadcast server system is update for Spectrum 1302, then people may be able to access by using this link too, http://westernhills.cablecast.tv/CablecastPublicSite/watch/1?channel=1.

Morton said he plans to post the links on social media and that someone is planning to share them on the Team Bethel Facebook Page.

Kenney said a drone will be flying overhead to take photos and record graduation as well.

Following the seniors big day will be “Eighth Grade Night” just a few days later on Monday, June 8. The drive in activity will happen at the schools student parking lot at 5:30 p.m.

Laptop turn-in day will be on June 11 and 12. The final cleaning of lockers and other supplies will also be happening around then, according to Kenney.

In other news, the board unanimously approved a three-year contract for Superintendent Dave Murphy, with a review following the second year.

Murphy’s salary will be $120,137 for all three years of the contract.

