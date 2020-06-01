RANGELEY — Rangeley Lakes Regional School has announced that two seniors were inducted into the National Honor Society in a virtual ceremony conducted in May. Membership consideration is weighed by this eligibility criteria: Students must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0, as well as meet high standards of leadership, service and character. Students are evaluated and selected by a faculty council and this year’s new inductees are Lauren “Lu” Farmer and Gabrielle White.

Farmer is a member of the visual and performing arts community, both at school and in town, and had starring roles in “Willy Wonka” and “The Little Mermaid.” She is an artist, a singer, an actor and a dancer, and is also completing an AP Art portfolio. She is active in student government as Student Council vice president and has been a student representative to the school board for three years. She is a captain of the Quiz Bowl team and a member of the Interact Club. She is the salutatorian of the Class of 2020. She will attend the School of the Art Institute of Chicago to study animation.

White has been a participant in school athletics as a manager and a player. She is a member of the Interact Club. She is completing an AP Art portfolio with a concentration in charcoal drawings. White has developed leadership skills and perseverance as a scholar and a captain of the Lady Lakers basketball team. She was also a mentor to a younger student this year. White will study art and photography at Central Maine Community College in the fall.

Four seniors have been given gold cords to wear at graduation to symbolize their membership in the National Honor Society. In addition to Farmer and White, the other two senior class members are Lauren Eastlack and Olivia Pye.

Eastlack has participated in numerous community service activities through Interact and the Boosters. She is a student leader, including being vice president of the senior class and Student Council president. She is a three-sport athlete, and has been a member of the National Honor Society since 10th grade. She is the valedictorian of the class of 2020 and will attend the University of Maine at Orono as a business major.

Pye is also a three-sport athlete and captain of the soccer and basketball teams. She is president of the Interact Club, has been a class officer in several capacities and has been a member of the National Honor Society since grade 11. She has contributed to the community through volunteering backstage for numerous productions at the Lakeside Theatre. She is also the owner of her own business: Maine Monster Cupcakes. She will attend the Maine Maritime Academy in Castine and plans to major in the international business and logistics program. She will also be a member of the Women’s Mariner Soccer Team.

« Previous

Next »