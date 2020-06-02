LEWISTON — Nicole Evans has joined the American Red Cross of Northern New England as executive director of the Central and Mid Coast Maine Chapter.

Evans brings more than 20 years of experience in community impact, development and communications to the role. As the chapter’s executive director, she represents the Red Cross in the community, building partnerships and capacity with the chapter board and other volunteer leaders to help the Red Cross fulfill its mission.

Evans most recently served the Mid Coast region as director of development for Midcoast Humane. She has also held leadership positions at United Way of Greater Portland and Educate Maine.

The Central and Mid Coast Maine Chapter serves Androscoggin, Franklin, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford and Sagadahoc counties as well as Brunswick and Harpswell.

