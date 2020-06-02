AUBURN — Alyssa McLean, a teacher at Edward Little High School, has been awarded a James Madison Fellowship by the James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation of Alexandria, Virginia, in its 29th annual fellowship competition. James Madison Fellowships support further study of American history by college graduates who aspire to become teachers of American history, American government and civics in the nation’s secondary schools, as well as by experienced secondary school teachers of the same subjects.

McLean was selected for a fellowship in competition with applicants from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the nation’s island and trust territories. The fellowship is intended to recognize promising and distringuished teachers, to strengthen their knowledge of the origins and development of American constitutional government and thus to expose the nation’s secondary school students to accurate knowledge of the nation’s constitutional heritage.

