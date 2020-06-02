The Poland Spring Preservation Society (PSPS) will open the Maine State Building and the All Souls Chapel on Thursday, June 4, for the 44th season. PSPS will welcome visitors to the museum and chapel atop Ricker Hill. PSPS was created in 1976 after the Poland Spring House fire and continues its mission to restore and maintain the buildings, educate the public and provide entertainment to the community. Due to current regulations, the buildings will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. The Maine State Building is located at 37 Preservation Way. Call 207-998-4142 or visit PolandSpringPS.org for more information.