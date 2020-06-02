BRUNSWICK – Madelyn Mae Dunton Linscott, formally of Winthrop, late of Brunswick, died May 25, 2020, at Avita of Brunswick.She was born in Moscow on November 6, 1920, daughter of Clyde and Margaret (Washburn) Dunton. Madelyn was the second child in a family of seven children.She graduated from Bingham High School in 1937, and from Farmington Teacher’s College in 1940, and received her master’s degree in education from the University of Maine at Orono in 1959. In her 30 years of teaching, she taught at Wellington, Caratunk, West Gardiner, Farmingdale, Winthrop and Auburn, all in Maine. She also taught in Arlington, Va., in the early 1940s.She married Stanley Linscott on December 28, 1942. She attended Boston University and the University of Rhode Island to qualify for being an Elementary School Principal, which she held in Auburn.Madelyn was a member of the National Education Association, Kennebec Valley Retired Teachers and the Maine State Retired Teachers. She was past president of the Alpha Psi State of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society and a member of the MU Chapter. She was also a member of the Maine Appalachian Trail Club and the Downeast Outing Club.She is survived by two sisters, Roberta H. Meserve of Brunswick and Mary Ann Child, also of Brunswick; a brother, Roger H. Dunton and his wife Bernice of West Union, S.C. Madelyn had many nieces and nephews whom she loved and enjoyed.She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Stanley P. Linscott; a sister, Jeanette E. Beaton; and two brothers, Albert W. Dunton and Stuart C. Dunton.The family wishes to extend a grateful thank you to all of the care and kindness given to Madelyn during her stay at Avita of Brunswick, as well as a thank you to her many friends who continued their support via cards and letters.Due to Corona pandemic restrictions there will be no public services.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta, where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comFor those who wish to make a memorial contribution in her memory, please contribute to a charityof your choice.

« Previous