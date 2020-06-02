RANGELEY — The Rangeley Friends of the Arts announces a call to artists for two juried shows with cash prizes: “Art in August,” an outdoor art and crafts show and sale, and “The Western Mountain Photography Show,” a juried competition and exhibit.

The RFA’s 40th annual “Art in August” will be held in the heart of Oquossoc Village from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6. It is an established open-air exhibit and sale with cash prizes in two categories. Applications must be received by Saturday, June 20.

The sixth annual “Western Mountain Photography Show” will be held at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater, from Saturday, Sept. 12, through Sunday, Oct. 11.

Photographers may submit up to three images to earn cash prizes in two categories. The opening reception and awards ceremony will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The deadline for digital submissions is Friday, July 17.

The RFA is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Region. For information and application forms, call 207-864-5000 or visit www.rangeleyarts.org and click on the “Visual Arts” tab at the top of the page.

