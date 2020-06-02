FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington Emery Community Arts Center invites artists to submit their work for consideration in the upcoming premiere online exhibition: “Detour.” The unique online exhibition will be on display from Thursday, June 25, through Thursday, July 23. All submissions are due by midnight on Wednesday, June 17. Artists may submit up to five works. There is no fee to apply.

The exhibition seeks artworks of all media that explore themes of diversion, deviation, disruption, transformation and/or regeneration. All selected works will be exhibited online on the Emery website and promoted through its social media. In addition to its life online, a printed catalog of the exhibit will be available at a future date.

While the UMF campus arts venue remains closed, Emery Community Arts Center strives to continue its role as a space to honor, exhibit and support the artistic and creative force in the local community and beyond. Emery looks forward to launching new exhibitions and arts programming online through its website and social media.

To apply, visit the “Detour” open call submission form at this link: https://wpsites.maine.edu/emerycommunityartscenter/2020/05/25/detour-call-for-submissions/. Upload an artist statement, CV or resume, and up to five images of artwork. Image file formatting requirements include: Image files must be approximately 1200 pixels in the largest dimension and formatted as JPG, PNG or PDF. For video and time-based works, submit a link to the work on YouTube, Vimeo or other host site.

For more information, contact Ann Bartges at [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: