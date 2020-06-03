AUBURN — The Androscoggin County Commission adopted a purchasing and procurement policy at Wednesday’s meeting at the county courthouse.

The county did not have a formal policy before Wednesday’s vote.

The county’s purchasing policies and procedures for the procurement of suppliers, equipment, construction and services covers 10 pages and includes sections on responsibility, code of conduct, non-discrimination policy, required solicitation of quotations from vendors and the evaluation of alternative vendors.

Commissioner Noel Madore of Lewiston successfully amended the policy to include local businesses in the type of companies to be favored, if possible. That list includes “minority-owned businesses, women’s business enterprises and labor surplus area firms whenever possible.”

The document was prepared by county treasurer Clarice Proctor, based on a template used by counties and nonprofits, she said.

“The policies here are not reactionary,” commissioner Sally Christner of Turner said. “I think it is very comprehensive and very well done. That’s excellent work.”

Commissioner Isaiah Lary of Wales tried to postpone action on the policy because he wanted more time to read through the document. “It’s a substantive document to review,” he said. No other commissioner supported a delay, especially when county administrator Larry Post said he would need to delay a grant request if the policy was not approved.

Lary then tried to strike sexual-orientation and minorities from the policy because he did not support giving a group “special rights.” That also failed.

The policy passed by a 5-1 vote with Lary in opposition and Marc Roy of Lewiston absent on the seven-member panel.

Commissioners also passed a sub-award policy. The policy would go in effect only if commissioners apply for a grant for a particular town. Post said that would rarely happen, but the policy was also needed to be on the books if the county applied for federal grants.

Sheriff Eric Sampson reported that his department is assisting Lewiston and Auburn police departments during the recent protests in the Twin Cities by answering emergency calls. Some of his deputies have even helped out in Portland, he said.

All county offices in the courthouse are now open, Post said.

The meeting was held in person at the county courthouse with no Zoom option for the public.

