The American flag at the Chesterville Honor Roll was raised by veteran Bob Cox prior to the bell ringing ceremony held at Chesterville Center Union Meeting House on Monday, May 25, to celebrate the completion of the bell tower restoration. After the ceremony, Cox returned the flag to half mast in honor of veterans who gave their lives in service to their country. Submitted photo

The Chesterville Honor Roll memorial, located at the corner of Borough and Zion’s Hill Road, is directly across from the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House. The war memorial honors Chesterville residents who served in World War I and World War II, including several nurses. It is a focal point in Chesterville for veterans and their families and has been faithfully cleaned periodically by local residents. Submitted photo

